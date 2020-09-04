Meet Auggie, a male, 1-½-year-old Labrador retriever/catahoula mix. He has a short, smooth rusty red coat, floppy ears, expressive brown eyes and a huge smile. He takes a minute to warm up to new people, but with a little patience and some treats he warms up quickly. He’s a super-fun pup with lots of energy, so he loves showing off his running skills in the yard. Sometimes he gets a little too excited and can’t help but jump on people, so his owners will need to continue working with him on that. He’ll require an adult-only household with a securely fenced backyard. His home will need to be a calm, quiet environment while he gets acclimated, since he can be timid in new situations. His ideal family will be active, loving and willing to continue working with him on his confidence as well obedience training. He is his best self when he has the ability to play and socialize with other dogs, so it would awesome if he had dog sibling in the home. If not, play dates with friends’ dogs are a must. He also loves sticks — hasing after them, chewing them, whatever. He loves ’em. He also REALLY likes chasing the water hose. Auggie’s potential adopters even get to take him on a test drive through a trial adoption to make sure it’s a great fit. Auggie is waiting to meet you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan-Rees Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas.

In an effort to reduce the potential for spreading COVID-19, the SPCA of Texas’ shelters, clinics, mobile adoption events and mobile wellness events remain closed to the public until further notice. Adoptions are available by appointment only. Adopters will need to submit an adoption inquiry form in order to begin the tele-adoption process and schedule an appointment to complete the adoption. Browse our available animals at spca.org/findapet and visit spca.org/dogadopt to inquire about a dog or spca.org/catadopt to inquire about a cat.