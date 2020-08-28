Meet Art, a 3-year-old male mixed breed pup looking for a new leash on life. He came to the SPCA of Texas after being mistreated, and when he arrived, he had no idea that he had found a safe place. He was scared of people and didn’t want anyone to come into his kennel. The staff described him as very depressed, and it took him a bit of time to recover. Thankfully, the staff didn’t give up on Art, and he has gained so much confidence since then. He loves going outside, playing with his favorite red ball and getting treats from humans. Due to his past, he still has fearful tendencies, so he must have a house with a securely fenced-in yard. He is looking for an adopter who will be patient, loving and kind, and who will give him all the love he was previously deprived of and work with him on his basic obedience training as he gains his confidence. He would love a family who will spend lots of time playing with him and give him lots of opportunities for exercise, and he would do best in a home with adults only. Potential adopters get to take Art on a test drive through a trial adoption. Art is waiting for his new family at the Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas.

In an effort to reduce the potential for spreading COVID-19, the SPCA of Texas’ shelters, clinics, mobile adoption events and mobile wellness events remain closed to the public until further notice. Adoptions are available by appointment only. Adopters will need to submit an adoption inquiry form in order to begin the tele-adoption process and schedule an appointment to complete the adoption. Browse our available animals at spca.org/findapet and visit spca.org/dogadopt to inquire about a dog or spca.org/catadopt to inquire about a cat.