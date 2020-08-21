Meet Ava, a 3-year-old, American pit bull terrier mix weighing 50 pounds. She is a snorty, silly little piggy-pup with the wiggliest body you have ever seen. She has so much love in her lowrider body, and she can’t wait to share it with you. Everyone at the SPCA of Texas just adores her sweet self. She loves to be around people and adores all kinds of attention. She does get very excited and jumps occasionally, so families with small children will need to help her learn to stay down. She is friendly with everyone she meets and seems to always be in a happy mood. If you have other dogs at home, bring them to meet her. Ava is waiting to meet you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan-Rees Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas.

In an effort to reduce the potential for spreading COVID-19, the SPCA of Texas’ shelters, clinics, mobile adoption events and mobile wellness events remain closed to the public until further notice. Adoptions are available by appointment only. Adopters will need to submit an adoption inquiry form in order to begin the tele-adoption process and schedule an appointment to complete the adoption. Browse our available animals at spca.org/findapet and visit spca.org/dogadopt to inquire about a dog or spca.org/catadopt to inquire about a cat.