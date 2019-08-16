Meet Bosko, a 3½-year-old, male shepherd mix. He’s a big guy with a lot of love to give, and his winning personality adds to his charm, making him irresistible. He loves to cuddle with people and enjoys sleeping in bed with his human. He’s smart, well-behaved and already knows basic commands. He enjoys playing outside and going for walks around the neighborhood. He gets along with children and is a perfect partner for an active family.

Bosko is waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas, 2400 Lone Star Drive (near I-30 and Hampton Road). Hours are noon-6 p.m. Sun-Wed and noon-7 p.m. Thurs-Sat. Regular adoption fees are $125 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months and $60 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetPlan, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a free year-long subscription to Activ4Pets, a rabies tag and a free leash. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.