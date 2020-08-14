Meet Kody, a 3-½-year-old German shepherd mix with the most handsome smile! He can be a little shy at first. But once he gets to know you, his playful personality really shines. He loves hard and plays hard, so he will need a new family that can keep up. His foster mom said he’s super smart; he knows sit, down, leave it and get it. He also learned how to use the bells on the door to go outside in just one day. But he sometimes uses his intelligence for mischief and has learned to turn over his slow feeder bowl to get his food faster. So now he eats his food out of snuffle mats and he loves them! Kody will require a house with a house with a large, private backyard where he can get all of his zoomies out multiple times a day. He’d do best with an active family looking for a dog to exercise and play with. He’s kind of a daddy’s boy and tends to bond more with men, so hopefully there will be at least one male in the home he can look up to (no offense ladies). Kody can get a bit rowdy sometimes, so he is looking for some humans who have experience with large, energetic goofballs like him and no children. If you have other dogs at home, bring them to meet Kody to see if they get along, and if you’re looking for a fun-loving dude to stay active with, he’s the one for you. Kody is waiting to meet you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas.

In an effort to reduce the potential for spreading COVID-19, the SPCA of Texas’ shelters, clinics, mobile adoption events and mobile wellness events remain closed to the public until further notice. Adoptions are available by appointment only. Adopters will need to submit an adoption inquiry form in order to begin the tele-adoption process and schedule an appointment to complete the adoption. Browse our available animals at spca.org/findapet and visit spca.org/dogadopt to inquire about a dog or spca.org/catadopt to inquire about a cat.