Meet Peanut, a 1-½-year-old, female pit bull/whippet mix. She’s a sweet, bashful gal who loves to run. While she can be a little shy around new people, once she gets to know you, she enjoys sitting in laps, belly rubs and cuddling up close to her favorite people. She is extremely athletic, and can run fast like a cheetah. She is great at playing fetch and loves running out in the yard. She’s smart, too, and already knows basic commands and is housetrained. She adores men, so she’d love a nice guy to snuggle and play with. Peanut has been spayed and microchipped and has received all age-appropriate vaccinations. Come meet her today.

Peanut is waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas, 2400 Lone Star Drive (near I-30 and Hampton Road). Hours are noon-6 p.m. Sun-Wed and noon-7 p.m. Thurs-Sat. Regular adoption fees are $125 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months and $60 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetPlan, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a free year-long subscription to Activ4Pets, a rabies tag and a free leash. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.