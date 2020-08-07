Meet Gloria, a 2-½-year-old beautiful blue domestic shorthair kitty cat. Gloria came to the SPCA of Texas from another shelter, so we don’t have much background information on her. But we do know she has mesmerizing yellow eyes that will have you swooning over her. She is shy when you first meet her, but give her some food and brush her pretty coat and she comes alive. She loves this and will be purring in no time. Despite her shyness, she’s very talkative and needs a human who will let her express herself. She needs a calm environment with a bed that she can hide out in, and she will need some calming mist sprayed on her bed and blankets. She would do well with another cat in the home but prefers no kids under age 12. If you’re looking for a beautiful kitty cat to show love to and to help her overcome her shyness, then Gloria is the one for you! She is waiting to meet you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas.

In an effort to reduce the potential for spreading COVID-19, the SPCA of Texas’ shelters, clinics, mobile adoption events and mobile wellness events remain closed to the public until further notice. Adoptions are available by appointment only. Adopters will need to submit an adoption inquiry form in order to begin the tele-adoption process and schedule an appointment to complete the adoption. Browse our available animals at spca.org/findapet and visit spca.org/dogadopt to inquire about a dog or spca.org/catadopt to inquire about a cat.