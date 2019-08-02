Meet Princess, an 8-year-old, female pit bull terrier mix. She’s a short, stocky little girl with a great personality, and while she is an older gal, she’s got plenty of pep in her step. She’s very outgoing, friendly and goofy. She loves to meet new people, explore new places and play with toys. She’s smart, too, and already knows how to sit, lie down and come on command. She loves treats, so she’ll show off her skills if you offer her one. When she’s not busy exploring or playing, she enjoys snuggling with humans and curling up on the couch for naptime. If you’re looking for a fun-loving pup to take around town, she’s the one for you.

Princess has been spayed and microchipped and has received all age-appropriate vaccinations. Come meet her today.

Princess is waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas, 2400 Lone Star Drive (near I-30 and Hampton Road). Hours are noon-6 p.m. Sun-Wed and noon-7 p.m. Thur-Sat. Regular adoption fees are $125 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months and $60 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetPlan, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a free year-long subscription to Activ4Pets, a rabies tag and a free leash. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.