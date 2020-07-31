Meet Lo, a 4-year-old retriever/Labrador mix. She has a short vanilla-and-light-tan coat and the sweetest eyes and the cutest perky ears. She’s a medium-sized dog weighing 42 pounds. Lo came to the SPCA of Texas through a cruelty case in April 2019 and was very shy and timid. She has since blossomed into a sweet lady, but she will need a home that is adults-only and very calm. Her new home will also need to have securely fenced backyard or be in an apartment with its own fenced area where she can relax on the grass.

She will do well with other dogs in the home as long as they are calm like she is and can show her the ropes. A trial adoption would be good to determine if Lo and her adopters are a good fit. If you’re looking for a quiet lady you can spoil and show lots of love, then Lo is the one for you. She is waiting to meet you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan-Rees Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas.

In an effort to reduce the potential for spread of COVID-19, the SPCA of Texas’ shelters, clinics, mobile adoption and mobile wellness events remain closed to the public until further notice. Adoptions are available by appointment only. Adopters will need to submit an adoption inquiry form in order to begin the tele-adoption process and schedule an appointment to complete the adoption. Browse our available animals at SPCA.org/findapet, and visit SPCA.org/dogadopt to inquire about a dog or SPCA.org/catadopt to inquire about a cat.