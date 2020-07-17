Meet Bosco who recently turned a year old. He’s a beautiful blue-gray mixed-breed dog with a short silky coat, weighing in at 50 pounds. He was rescued by the SPCA of Texas after being mistreated by his owner, but he’s making up for all the fun he missed as puppy and is now a fun-loving, excitable doggy. He’s shown some reactivity while in the shelter, and this may carry over into the real world. So he will require a house with a secure wooden fenced yard where he can’t see who is passing by. He will do better in a home with kids over 12 years old and does need to meet them before he is adopted. His ideal adopter is active and patient and will devote time to playing and working with Bosco to help him with his obedience skills.

If you’re looking for fun-loving guy who is ready to be your companion, Bosco is the one for you. He is waiting to meet you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas. Please visit spca.org/dogadopt to make an appointment to meet him.

In an effort to reduce the potential for spread of COVID-19, the SPCA of Texas’ shelters, clinics, mobile adoption and mobile wellness events remain closed to the public until further notice. Adoptions are available by appointment only. Adopters will need to submit an adoption inquiry form in order to begin the tele-adoption process and schedule an appointment to complete the adoption. Browse our available animals at spca.org/findapet and visit spca.org/dogadopt to inquire about a dog or spca.org/catadopt to inquire about a cat.