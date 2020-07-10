Meet Gracious, a 6-year-old, female terrier mix. She has a smooth, black coat with sprinkles of cream throughout her body and bright brown eyes that will immediately capture your heart. She’s a sweet little lady, weighing in at just under 30 pounds. Gracious came to the SPCA of Texas through a cruelty case, so she is fearful at times. But you can get her to warm up to you very easily if you sweet-talk her and give her treats. Because she is fearful, she needs a calm, quite home, preferably with a securely-fenced yard, or a low-traffic apartment. Either way, make sure the environment is calm and quiet. Loud noises and sudden movements scare her, so she would do well in an adults only home. If you’re looking for a sweet little lady to share your quiet home with, Gracious is the one for you. She is waiting to meet you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas. Please visit spca.org/dogadopt to make an appointment to meet her.

In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the SPCA of Texas’ shelters, clinics, mobile adoption and mobile wellness events remain closed to the public until further notice. Adoptions will be available by appointment only every Thursday and Saturday. Adoption counseling will be done virtually, and curb-side pickups will be offered whenever possible so that in-person meet and greets can be kept to a minimum. Adopters will need to submit an adoption inquiry form in order to begin the tele-adoption process and schedule an appointment to complete the adoption. Browse our available animals at spca.org/findapet and visit spca.org/dogadopt to inquire about a dog or spca.org/catadopt to inquire about a cat.