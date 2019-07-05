Meet Biscuit, a 2-year-old, pit bull terrier mix who’s outgoing and playful and always finds a way to be the life of the party. He enjoys going for runs, playing with toys and spending time outside. He also likes cuddling on the couch and giving lots of kisses. He does great in the car and never meets a stranger, so he’s perfect for an adventurous family looking for a four-legged sidekick. He knows how to sit on command and will do just about anything for a treat. Biscuit has been neutered and microchipped and has received all age-appropriate vaccinations. Come meet this goofy, handsome guy today.

Biscuit is waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas, 2400 Lone Star Drive (near I-30 and Hampton Road). Hours are noon-6 p.m. Sun-Wed and noon-7 p.m. Thurs-Sat. Regular adoption fees are $125 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months and $60 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetPlan, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a free year-long subscription to Activ4Pets, a rabies tag and a free leash. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.