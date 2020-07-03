Meet Koi, 5½-year-old, medium-sized mixed breed. She has the prettiest long, milk-chocolate-colored coat and the sweetest brown eyes that plead for love and are sure to steal your heart. She came to the SPCA of Texas through a cruelty case and has been working on building her confidence ever since. She has come a long way but still needs work on learning to trust people and being comfortable in her surroundings. She loves other dogs and is confident when she is with them, so having another dog in the home is ideal for her. She needs a calm, quiet home without kids and with a securely- fenced yard since she hasn’t gotten the hang of leash walking just yet. She recently completed heartworm treatment and is on exercise restriction. But this restriction ends July 6, and she’ll be ready to play in your yard. Potential adopters can take Koi on a test drive through a trial adoption. If you’re looking for a sweet dog to share your home with, she’s the one for you! Koi is waiting to meet you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas. Please visit spca.org/dogadopt to make an appointment to meet her.

In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the SPCA of Texas’ shelters, clinics, mobile adoption and mobile wellness events remain closed to the public until further notice. Adoptions will be available by appointment only every Thursday and Saturday. Adoption counseling will be done virtually, and curb-side pickups will be offered whenever possible so that in-person meet and greets can be kept to a minimum. Adopters will need to submit an adoption inquiry form in order to begin the tele-adoption process and schedule an appointment to complete the adoption.Browse our available animals at spca.org/findapet and visit spca.org/dogadopt to inquire about a dog or spca.org/catadopt to inquire about a cat