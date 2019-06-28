Meet Baby Girl and Scruffy, two best friends looking for a home together. Baby Girl is a 7-year-old female Chihuahua mix, and Scruffy is a 7-year-old, male terrier mix. They were surrendered to the SPCA of Texas when their owner’s health declined, but now they’re ready to find a new home. They are very sweet, affectionate and playful. They love to be held, go for walks, learn tricks for treats and be around people. They walk well on their leashes but don’t mind being carried either. They can be a little sassy around other pups, so these two would prefer to rule the house all on their own. If you’re looking for a couple of cute little pups to cuddle with, they’re the ones for you! Baby Girl and Scruffy have been spayed/neutered and microchipped and have received all age-appropriate vaccinations. Come meet them today.

Baby Girl and Scruffy are waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas’ Russell H. Perry Animal Care Center in McKinney, 8411 Stacy Road. Hours are noon-6 p.m. Sun-Wed and noon-7 p.m. Thurs-Sat. Regular adoption fees are $125 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months and $60 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetPlan, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a free year-long subscription to Activ4Pets, a rabies tag and a free leash. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.