SPCA of Texas shelters, clinics, mobile adoption and mobile wellness events remain closed to the public in an effort to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Meet Twinky, a 10-year-old female, medium-sized terrier. She has short, dark brown hair and the cutest face with tan cheeks and big brown eyes. She was pretty nervous when she first arrived at the shelter, but she has made a lot of progress and is now ready to find her forever home. She likes snacks and likes to be petted. She gets a little nervous, but if you go slow with her, you’ll see how much she likes attention. She is still working on her leash-walking skills, so her adopter should take this into consideration if they live in an apartment. She would do best in a calm home with children over age 12 so that she doesn’t get overwhelmed. If you’re looking for a dog with lots of love to give, she’s the one for you! Twinky is waiting to meet you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan-Rees Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas. Please visit spca.org/dogadopt to make an appointment to meet her. Adoptions are available by appointment only every Thursday and Saturday.

Adoption counseling will be done virtually, and curb-side pickups offered whenever possible, so that in-person interaction can be kept to a minimum. Adopters will need to submit an adoption inquiry form in order to begin the tele-adoption process and schedule an appointment to complete the adoption. Browse animals available for adoption at spca.org/findapet and visit spca.org/dogadopt to inquire about a dog or spca.org/catadopt to inquire about a cat.