Meet McGunner, a 2-½-year-old, male shepherd/Labrador retriever mix weighing 92 pounds. He’s a large, loving boy with a cream-colored coat with a large white stripe down his chest and big, floppy ears. He’s a sweet, goofy boy who loves attention from people and would do best in a home with a fenced yard to play in and a calm house to take it easy in. He enjoys time with adults and older children, nap time and being loved on. He’s smart, too, and knows how to sit, shake and come on command. If you’re looking for a gentle, calm boy to spend time with, he’s the one for you McGunner is waiting to meet you at the SPCA of Texas’ Russell H. Perry Animal Care Center in McKinney. Please visit spca.org/dogadopt to make an appointment to meet him.