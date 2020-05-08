In an effort to reduce the potential for COVID-19 to spread to more people via gatherings of people and protect the health and well-being of the animals in our care, our staff and volunteers, as well as our community, the SPCA of Texas has closed our shelters, clinics, mobile adoption and mobile wellness events to the public until further notice. Adoptions can be done by appointment only.

Meet Blake, an 8-year-old, male Labrador retriever mix weighing 52 pounds. He’s a handsome, solid black gentleman with big brown eyes and floppy ears. He’s smart, a bit mischievous and full of love, and he is the Zen master … for the most part. While he loves spending his day hogging the couch or recliner, he can also get some crazy energy when he’s in the mood. He gets along with children and enjoys playing with other large dogs. He knows how to sit and stay on command, and he’s crate and leash trained! If you’re looking for a cool senior dog to snooze on the couch with, he’s the one for you! To learn more about Blake and begin the adoption process, please visit SPCA.org/dogadopt.