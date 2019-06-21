Kyra, left and Chira

Meet Kyra and Chira, two lovely ladies looking for a home together! Kyra and Chira are both 2-year-old, female Labrador retriever mixes with rich, chocolate brown coats. These gals are gorgeous, but it’s their friendly personalities that will win you over. They love being around people and each other, of course, and they are sweet, loving, outgoing and well-mannered. They love to play outside, go for walks and cuddle up together on the couch. If you’re looking for the perfect pair to join your family, Kyra and Chira are the ones for you! Kyra and Chira have been spayed, microchipped and are current on all age-appropriate vaccinations. Come meet them today! #170339 and #170341

Kyra and Chira are waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas, 2400 Lone Star Drive (near I-30 and Hampton Road). Hours are noon-6 p.m. Sun-Wed and noon-7 p.m. Thurs-Sat. Regular adoption fees are $125 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months and $60 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetPlan, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a free year-long subscription to Activ4Pets, a rabies tag and a free leash. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.