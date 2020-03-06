Meet Gretel, a 6½-year-old, blue-and-white mixed breed girl weighing 65 pounds. She’s a happy, outgoing girl who is super sweet and affectionate and she loves being a lapdog. She will even rub her head against you to show you some love. She likes to talk, too, and will speak when you tell her to. She is a big fan of treats and will sit for them in return. She would do best in a home with older kids and no other pups. If you’re looking for a goofy girl to cuddle with, she’s the one for you! Gretel has been spayed and microchipped and has received all age-appropriate vaccinations. Come meet her today!

Gretel is waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas, 2400 Lone Star Drive (near I-30 and Hampton Road). Hours are noon-6 p.m. Sun-Wed and noon-p.m. Thurs-Sat. Regular adoption fees are $150 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months and $75 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetHealth, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.