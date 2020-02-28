Meet Dolly, a 6-year-old, black and white mixed breed girl weighing 43 pounds. She’s a gentle, calm and laidback lady looking for a forever home. She’s super sweet and social and easily makes friends with everyone she meets. She’d be the perfect companion for someone wanting to take their pup around town and on adventures. She loves sitting in laps and will take treats so gently from anyone. She seems to do well with other dogs, kids and rides great in the car. If you’re looking for an easygoing pup to join your family, she’s the one for you! Dolly has been spayed and microchipped and has received all age-appropriate vaccinations. Come meet her today!

Dolly is waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas, 2400 Lone Star Drive (near I-30 and Hampton Road). Hours are noon-6 p.m. Sun-Wed and noon-7 p.m. Thurs-Sat. Regular adoption fees are $150 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months and $75 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetHealth, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.