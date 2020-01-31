Meet Boss, a 9-year-old, male shepherd mix weighing 86 pounds. He’s a big, gentle boy looking for a loving home to spend his senior years. He likes going for walks, hanging out with people and cuddling up for naps. He came to the SPCA of Texas in rough shape, but now he is happy, healthy and ready to find his forever home. If you’re looking for a big boy to steal your heart, he’s the one for you.

Boss is waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas, 2400 Lone Star Drive (near I-30 and Hampton Road). Hours are noon-6 p.m. Sun-Wed and noon-7 p.m. Thurs-Sat. Regular adoption fees are $150 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months and $75 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetHealth, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.