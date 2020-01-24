Meet Archie, a 5-year-old, female terrier mix weighing 15 pounds. She has a scruffy, black-and-white coat, brown eyes and small, floppy ears. She’s petite and cute, making her the perfect lap dog. She can be a little shy around new people and unfamiliar places but is a total sweetheart once she has time to get to know you. She enjoys quiet time, taking it easy and cuddling with people she is close to. She would prefer to go to a calm, laidback home where she won’t be overwhelmed with activity. If you’re looking for a small pup to join your happy home, she’s the one for you.

Archie is waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas' Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas, 2400 Lone Star Drive (near I-30 and Hampton Road). Hours are noon-6 p.m. Sun-Wed and noon- p.m. Thurs-S. Regular adoption fees are $150 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months and $75 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetHealth, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash. Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.