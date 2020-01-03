Meet Daisy, a 4-year-old, female terrier mix weighing 18 pounds. She can be a little shy around new people, but give her time to get to know you, and she will become your best friend. She is very sweet, gentle and affectionate. She likes to be around her favorite people as much as possible, so she would love an owner who has lots of time to spend with her. She is extremely loyal and will stay by your side no matter what. If you’re looking for a loving little pup to cuddle up with, she’s the one for you.

Daisy is waiting for you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas, 2400 Lone Star Drive (near I-30 and Hampton Road). Hours are noon-6 p.m. Sun-Wed and noon-7 p.m. Thurs-Sat. Regular adoption fees are $150 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months and $75 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetHealth, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash.

Call 214-742-SPCA (7722) or visit today.