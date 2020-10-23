Meet Cinco, a 3-year-old, American pit Bull terrier mix. He came to the SPCA of Texas as a stray in July, so the staff doesn’t know much about his history, just that he’s a handsome, sweet boy. He’s spent some time in the staff offices, and he was such a happy dog. He liked playing with toys, meeting new people and getting lots of love and cuddles. If you want a snuggle pup, he’s your guy. He would love a house with a backyard, but he’d be okay with a low traffic apartment where he doesn’t have to walk by too many other dogs. They make him nervous, so he’ll need to be the only pup in the home. He’s a friendly, fun-loving guy who will be sure to put a smile on your face and be the best buddy ever. Cinco is waiting to meet you at the SPCA of Texas’ Jan-Rees Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas.

In an effort to reduce the potential for spreading COVID-19, the SPCA of Texas’ shelters, clinics, mobile adoption events and mobile wellness events remain closed to the public until further noticeAdoptions are available by appointment only. Adopters will need to submit an adoption inquiry form in order to begin the tele-adoption process and schedule an appointment to complete the adoption. Browse our available animals at spca.org/findapet and visit spca.org/dogadopt to inquire about a dog or spca.org/catadopt to inquire about a cat.