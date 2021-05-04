The Oak Lawn neighborhood of Perry Heights turns 100 next year. To raise funds for a beautification project in the neighborhood, residents are holding a lawn sale along its tree-lined streets of Rawlins, N. Hall and Vandelia streets on Saturday, May 8. Several residents will also be selling in a common area at the dead end of Herschel and Vandelia streets. Breakfast treats and coffee will be for sale as well.

Help preserve and enhance one of Oak Lawn’s few remaining neighborhoods of oak-lined, shade-covered streets and old homes.

— David Taffet