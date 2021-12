Folks from Tavern Guild, Dallas Pride, The Cedar Springs Merchants Association and other volunteers put together more than 1,000 gift bags of food, socks and holiday goodies at S4 this week for the annual Paul Lewis Holiday Gift Project.

The gift bags will go to clients of agencies including AIN, AIDS Services Dallas, Parkland’s HIV clinic, Resource Center, Prism Health North Texas and Legacy Counseling.

— Chad Mantooth