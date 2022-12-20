Special guest performer Patti LaBelle delighted the some 500 people attending Dallas Southern Pride’s Holiday Gala on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Fairmount Hotel. Mayor Eric Johnson declared Saturday as Patti Day in Dallas to honor the iconic singer’s support for Dallas Southern Pride and Abomding Prosperity Inc., beneficiary of Saturday night’s event.

The Gala was one of three events DSP held over the weekend. The Naughty or Nice Party, featuring a performance by Kash Doll, started right after the Gala on Saturday night. And on Sunday afternoon, Kelly Price hosted The Gospel Brunch with performances by LeAndria Johnson and Yolanda Adams.

— Tammye Nash