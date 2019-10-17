Resource Center hosts a panel this evening (Thursday, Oct. 17) to discuss last week’s Supreme Court hearing of three employment discrimination cases.

Two of the cases were brought against employers who fired their employees because they were gay. The third case is a gender identity discrimination case. When that employee began to transition, her employer fired her. The question in each is if LGBT employees are covered under Title VII.

Lambda Legal Senior Staff Attorney Shelly Skeen will moderate the panel. Transgender attorney Katie Sprinkle , TENT Executive Director Emmett Schelling, Artitude Board Director Krista De La Rosa and Lambda Legal’s Tyrone Garner Memorial Law Fellow Avatara Smith-Carrington are the panelists.

The cases were heard by the court on Oct. 8. How justices worded their questions may give a clue to the outcome. A decision is expected in the spring.

The panel discussion will also be streamed live on Facebook.

The discussion takes place from 6:30-8:15 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road. Light bites and refreshments will be served.