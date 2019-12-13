The following Community Voices piece was sent by the National Queer Asian Pacific Islander Alliance, a federation of LGBT Asian American, South Asian and Pacific Islander organizations:

On Friday, December 6, Republican lawmakers introduced the ‘Fairness for All Americans’ Act into Congress.

Glenn D. Magpantay, Executive Director of the National Queer Asian Pacific Islander Alliance (NQAPIA), said that “The bill represents support for anti-discrimination protections against LGBT Americans. It also represents a remarkable advance from voices of religious organizations that have come to share the view that discrimination against any American in the workplace, in housing, in public spaces is wrong and that we all deserve the same protections under the law. We are gratified to see this step forward.”

“However, while the bill bans some forms of anti-LGBTQ discrimination it contains unacceptable carve outs for religious exemptions that could allow discrimination in the name of religious beliefs.” he continued.

NQAPIA launched an unprecedented LGBT religious acceptance campaign this year to promote healing and reconciliation in the Asian American community. NQAPIA and religious leaders stand together in response to the bill:

“We are delighted that God’s grace of enlightenment has come upon the backers of this bill. That they join us in recognizing that we are all God’s children and deserve to be protected and receive the same dignity and respect that we all enjoy under the law. Too many lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender Asian Americans have suffered discrimination for simply being who they are. God, Shiva, Allah, the Buddha, and Jesus teaches us that we must strive for justice.

“But the love of God, Shiva, Allah, and the Buddha does not have exceptions. Likewise, anti-discrimination laws should not either. While the bill is a commendable recognition, the more comprehensive LGBTQ Equality Act, which has already passed the U.S. House of Representatives with a bipartisan majority, would ensure clear and equal protections from discrimination for LGBTQ people throughout daily life while expanding protections for communities of color, people of faith, and women.

“We look forward to a continuing dialogue to address these continuing issues and bring equal protections to all of our people.”

