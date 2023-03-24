Clothing swap may be the name for it, said the Rev. Rachel Baughman of Oak Lawn United Methodist Church, but you don’t need to trade your clothes in. Clothes have been donated for the event to help trans men and women who are transitioning get accustomed to trying on and shopping in the gender they were meant to be.

The event starts with a discussion with trans advocates at Union Coffee on Cedar Springs Road on Monday, March 27 at 6 p.m. Then the swap takes place in the main church building on April 1 from noon-6 p.m.

“We’ve put it on to give dignity and a safe space for trans individuals,” Baughman said.

She noted that it can be difficult to shop for clothing for the first time in a store when you’re not dressed in your gender. The event is a confidence builder. Some moms will be there to help them try things on and cheer them on with, “You look amazing in that.”

Baughman called the church a safe space for people who are transitioning.

“We want people who are transitioning to know you are not alone,” she said.

There are so many challenges trans people face when transitioning. Oak Lawn UMC is trying to make this step a fun one among friends.

“Find a new wardrobe,” she said. “Express who you are. Enjoy some food and fellowship.”

— David Taffet