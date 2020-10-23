Joel K. Haralson passed away suddenly on Friday, Sept. 18, at the Baylor Medical Center in Carrollton.

He was born March 26, 1961, in Wichita Falls to Jess and Paula (Landers) Haralson. He graduated from Nocona High School in 1979 before earning his bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of North Texas in Denton in 1984.

Joel was a former member of the Classic Chassis Car Club and a long-time weekend resident of Rainbow Ranch Campground.

He was preceded in death by his partner of 17 years, Gary McGill; his father, Jess Haralson, and his grandparents, J.C. and Floy Haralson and Roy and Jessie Landers.

Joel is survived by his husband of 12 years, Scott McGee of Dallas; his mother, Paula Haralson; his brother and sister-inlaw Jay and Kim Haralson of Nocona; his nephew Jonathon Haralson and wife Holly of Carbpn; his nephew Jordan Haralson and wife Haylee of Olney; and his great-nieces and -nephews, Callie, Jack, Jace and Hadlie.