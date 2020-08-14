Waiss Lankford-Harris received his eternal rest Aug. 3, 2020, at the age of 44. He was born on March 17, 1976, in Grand Saline to Larry Ross Sr. and Jayne Lee Lankford, the youngest of three sons. He was raised in his hometown of Mineola before moving to Dallas.

Waiss was preceded in death by his father, his beloved grandmother Lillian Kuykendall, his Aunt Joice, and his lifelong friend Miz Lilly Pettie.

A talented hair designer, Waiss followed his passion with love and vigor, achieving a high level of accomplishment that few can claim. He was very proud to have been the hairdresser for the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders on the tv show Making The Team for several years.

He was a vibrant, energetic, funny, loving and caring young man. He loved life and people and never met a stranger.

Waiss is survived by his husband Ron Harris; his mom Jayne; his brother Brandon and Brandon’s children Preston and Alyssa; his brother Tony and Tony’s wife Sarah and their children, Olivia, Brody and Brock; his aunt JoAnn Moreland and her husband Vernon; his Uncle Jim Kuykendall and Jim’s wife JJ and their children Jessica Locke and Jennifer Hallgren and their families. He is also survived by thousands of friends whom he loved with all of his heart and who loved him.