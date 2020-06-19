Stephen James Fuentez passed away in San Marcos, Texas on June 16 after a lengthy illness. He was 56 years old.

Stephen was the son of Alfredo “Fred” and Juana Fuentez. He was born in Fort Stockton and graduated from McCamey High School in 1982.

He worked for Southwest Airlines reservation centers in Dallas, Houston and San Antonio before transferring as a customer service agent to the Fort Meyers, Fla., airport and then to Houston Hobby and, his final destination, Austin Bergstrom Airport, before retiring after 20 years. He often spoke about the many wonderful people he met along the way.

Stephen was a very kind and caring person who always put family and friends first. He will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his spouse of 33 years, Bob Bitner of San Marcos; his sister Viola Pena and husband, Ray, of San Angelo; and his brother, Freddy and Angie of Muskogee, Okla. He is also survived by his nieces, Kelly Fuentez, Juana Fuentez, Christy Roys, Michelle Wagner and husband Dino; his nephews, Rolando Pena and Eric Pena.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Juana, in 1977; his brother, Michael, in 1997 and his father, Alfredo, in 2013.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, June 20, at Christ’s Love Fellowship in McCamey with interment at Resthaven Cemetery in McCamey.

Arrangements were handled by Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home in Odessa.