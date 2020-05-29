A memorial service to celebrate the life of Randy Norman will be held Friday, May 29, at 2 p.m. at Autry’s Carroll-Lehr Funeral Home Chapel in Athens.

Randy Barrett Norman died May 1, 2020, in Athens, Texas. He was born in Athens to Nolan and Joanne Norman on May 10, 1967.

Randy loved his family and people in general. He was a social person who loved to bring people together. He formed a coffee club with his neighbors to keep everyone connected. Randy was always willing to help someone in need; he volunteered at the local soup kitchen, as well as the food bank. He was such a creative person, enjoying things like floral design, gardening, and decorating.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his aunt, Jean Norman. He is survived by his sisters, Donna Norman and husband Steve, and Beth Norman; his uncle, Olan Norman and wife Peggy; his nieces and nephews, Leslie Fira and husband Adam, Michael Evans and wife Katie, Nicholas Lidiak and Shelby Lidiak; his great-nieces and great-nephews, Kyler Evans and Aisen Fira; and his cousins, Lisa Hickman and Daryl Norman.