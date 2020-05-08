Randy Barrett Norman passed away on May 1 in Athens, Texas. He was born in Athens to Nolan and Joanne Norman on May 10, 1967.

Randy loved his family and people in general. He was a social person who loved to bring people together. He formed a coffee club with his neighbors to keep everyone connected. Randy was always willing to help someone in need; he volunteered at the local soup kitchen, as well as the food bank.

In the last few years Randy began to read and study his bible regularly. He was such a creative person, enjoying things like floral design, gardening, and decorating.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by his aunt, Jean Norman. He is survived by his sisters, Donna Norman and husband Steve and Beth Norman; his uncle, Olan “Biggon” Norman and wife Peggy; nieces and nephews Leslie Fira and husband Adam, Michael Evans and wife Katie, Nicholas Lidiak and Shelby Lidiak; great-nieces and great-nephews Kyler Evans and Aisen Fira; and cousins Lisa Hickman and Daryl Norman.

Memorial service to celebrate Randy’s life will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, May 29, at Autry’s Carroll-Lehr Funeral Home Chapel in Athens.