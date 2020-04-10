Rob Mahurin, 57, passed away on March 13, leaving this world a kinder and more beautiful place by his presence. Rob died at his home of a possible heart attack.

Rob was born July 6, 1962, at Queen of Angels Hospital in Los Angeles and grew up in Dallas. He graduated from North Garland High School in 1980 where he was a six-time Texas state championship gymnast and national champion on high bar.

He also graduated from The University of Oklahoma where he was a member of the OU Big 8 and national champion gymnastics team and an Olympic-level gymnast. His coach described Rob’s strengths as “artistry and exceptional execution – blending art and sport in a very special way.”

The same can be said for his life.

Rob was an interior architectural designer, and throughout his career in interior architectural design, his work was featured in regional and national publications and won numerous awards. He contributed to the early success of DIFFA by designing extraordinary jackets and custom artwork for their auctions.

Rob transcended various artistic mediums ranging from technical renderings to illustration, sculpture, silkscreen, fashion and jewelry. His greatest gift was in teaching others to reach their potential, always seeking to elevate.

Rob enjoyed training and competing in marathons across the country, loved travel, especially to Vancouver and Montreal, and he had a deep appreciation for classic cinema and vocal talent. His smile engaged all those he encountered and his genuine kindness could be felt immediately.

Rob is survived by his mother, Sue Mahurin of Lewisville; his brother, John Mahurin of Garland, and his sister, Sue Mahurin of Katy; his partner, Chris Martinez, and his close friends Kevin Curran and Anthony Ramos.

Williams Funeral Home in Garland is handling cremation services. A celebration of Rob’s life will be held at the Cathedral of Hope when circumstances permit, and the family requests that memorial contributions in Rob’s name be made to Cathedral of Hope.

“Sometimes there’s God, so quickly.”

……………….

Gary Swisher, 62, died Monday, April 6, of organ failure due to sepsis.

Born March 26, 1958, Gary was a native of Farmington, N.M. He graduated from Farmington, High School and later from New Mexico State University in Las Cruces. He had lived in the Dallas area for the last 37 years.

Gary started volunteering with Oak Lawn Counseling Center — later known as Oak Lawn Community Services after its focus turned to providing HIV/AIDS-related services — soon after the organization was founded in 1984. He later became volunteer coordinator for the agency and was instrumental in creating The Buddy Project, the Daire Center and OLCS’ prescription services program.

Gary eventually became CEO of OLCS and was very proud of the work he did with the agency through the years. He was also active with the Dallas Gay and Lesbian Alliance and was dedicated to making the world better for people with HIV/AIDS and for the LGBTQ community.

Gary is survived by his partner of 30 years, Patrick Tester; brothers David Swisher of Cave Creek, Az. And Donald Swisher of Farmington, N.M.; sister-in-law Jennifer Swisher of Cave Creek, Az.; nephews Derek Swisher of Phoenix , Ryan Swisher of Cave Creek, Az., and Donnie Swisher of Farmington, N.M.; and niece Victoria Lou of Farmington, N.M.