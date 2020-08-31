Actress and comedian Niecy Nash came out of the closet in style today (Monday, Aug. 31) by posting a photo of herself and her new wife at their wedding.

The actress, previously married to Jay Tucker and then Don Nash, introduced herself on Twitter by her legal (and new married) name, captioning the photo “Mrs. Carol Denise Betts” and “”@jessicabettsmusic #LoveWins” followed by a rainbow.

Her new wife is Jessica Betts, a musician, who also tweeted out the wedding photo, captioning it with “I got a whole Wife” and “#Bettsofbothworlds #LoveWins.”

The new Mrs. Betts is known for her roles in Reno 911!, Claws and Scream Queens among others. And while she had never been openly LGBTQ before, Niecy did play the role of a lesbian doctor on The Mindy Project in 2014, as Out Magazine noted.

Congratulations to the newlyweds! Here’s wishing the two of you many happy years together.

— Tammye Nash