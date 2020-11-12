Like so many other things this year, Prism Health North Texas’ annual LifeWalk was forced to make changes this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic: The 5k fundraiser had to go virtual, which is no easy task for an event based around the idea of people coming together to actually earn donations by WALKING together.

But while it may not have been an easy task, and it certainly wasn’t its usual self, LifeWalk 2020: Totally Virtual raised $174,917, Prism Health officials announced this week.

Recognized as the top three individual fundraisers are Terrence Box, David Hearn and Max Rippetoe. This year’s top three teams are Team Clover, Guys & Dolls and HMS Cares.

LifeWalk 2020 cochairs are Rachel Giuliano and Robert Ruiz. Other committee members were Mark Thibodeau, Joey Avila, Rebecca Solis, Ella Wilson, Dan Gueths, Christopher Baker, Justin Davis, Eric Hartman, Lance Douglas, Terry James, Kate Scott, Fernie Sanchez and Ruth Hardesty.

Dallas Voice was proud to join the following as sponsors of LifeWalk 2020: Avita Pharmacy, Caven Enterprises, iHeart Media, Vizient, He Said Magazine, Capital One LGBT Network, Grant Thornton, Randolph Querbes Terrel Charitable Trust, Gilead Sciences, HMS, American National Bank, BKD CPA’s & Advisors, Foam Packing, Marquee Event Rentals, Spectra Corp, Bank of Texas, Dallas Observer, Four Corners Brewing Co., North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce, Circle E Candles, J Chester & Associates, Starbucks, Cruise Planners, Robert Hickman and Park Place Motors.

— Tammye Nash