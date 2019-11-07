At its Brewing Up Business mixer at Crickles & Co., the LGBT Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Unleashed LGBTQ Expo that is scheduled for March 28-29 at Market Center Hall.

The expo will be a combination of entertainment and a place for businesses and the LGBT consumer to connect. Expo organizer Wesley Smoot said there will be multiple stages, keynote speakers, discussion panels, business networking and connecting to the community.

He expects everything from dating apps to fashion, travel, and a variety of products to be represented at the expo. Businesses will range from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies.

Smoot said his goal is for Dallas to become a hub for things related to the LGBT market.

— David Taffet