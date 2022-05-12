On Wednesday, May 11, Lambda Legal On Wednesday, May 11, Lambda Legal officials announced that the organization has named John E. Roane Jr. as the organization’s next chief operating officer.

CEO Kevin Jennings said, “We are thrilled to have John join our team … . [He] is an impressive professional with extensive experience in nonprofit management, system building and staff development

“John will be a key member of our team as we continue to fight for full equality for LGBTQ people and people living with HIV under the law in every state in this country.”

In a press release announcing his appointment, Roane said, “With LGBTQ rights under attack nationwide, I’m committed to further strengthening the administrative and operational functions for Lambda Legal’s critical work to ensure all LGBTQ people — especially trans people, people of color and youth — are protected. I’m looking forward to helping lead and support Lambda Legal’s inspiring team of litigators, communicators, and strategists.”

Roane specializes in building and continually improving organizational operations. Most recently, he served five years as the vice president and COO of AIDS United, an organization that advocates for people living with and vulnerable to HIV and the organizations that support them.

He spent 17 years working at the executive level for the Association of American Medical Colleges, Association of American Veterinary Medical Colleges and the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine, and he has experience as a staff member for Councilmember Jack Evans, where he oversaw operations for the council office and mayoral campaign.

Roane graduated from James Madison University and attended the Santander campus of Universidad Internacional Menendez Pelayo in Spain for an intensive language study and has extensive volunteer experience that includes serving on three boards: Fan Free Health Clinic in Richmond, VA, and Us Helping Us and the Finance and Administration Roundtable in D.C.,

in addition to volunteer service to Food and Friends and Dog World Rescue. In his spare time, he enjoys spending time with his husband, two kids, and two dogs.

Lambda Legal selected Roane after a national search conducted by executive recruiting firm, Cooper Coleman. His first day will be June 21, and he will be working out of the Lambda Legal office in Washington, D.C.

— Tammye Nash