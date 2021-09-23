Today is North Texas Giving Day, and AIDS Outreach Center in Fort Worth is celebrating with a “Party in the Parking Lot” from noon to 2 p.m., with “food, fun and fellowship” and a grocery giveaway.

AIDS Outreach Center is located at 400 N. Beach St., Ste. 100.

North Texas Giving Day is coordinated each year by the Communities Foundation of Texas. It is an “18-hour online giving event designed to empower every person to give back to their community by supporting local nonprofits and causes they care about in one easy-to-use platform.”

Last year, 106,000 donors contributed, raising $58.8 million to benefit more than 3,200 local nonprofits, including several in the LGBTQ and HIV/AIDS communities. To participate, visit NorthTexasGivingDay.org, find your favorite nonprofit in the list and donate. You can search the list of participating nonprofits by county, city, cause area, demographics served, BIPOC leadership, organization size and more.

— Tammye Nash