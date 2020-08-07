Chewing, licking as well as itchiness are signs of allergies

Bienvenido again to my monthly column! Each time we meet here, I present different topics related to animals; this month’s topic is allergies. When we talk about overall allergies many people probably think if dogs or cats have allergies, it is because, “They are eating chicken,” or it is just a complete mystery to them because their pets “stay inside the home all the time and never go outside.”

I will touch on those two issues, but, trust me, allergies are much more complicated than that and yet much more simple at the same time.

Now when we say that a pet is itchy, we mean that they are chewing, licking and/or scratching themselves. This is important to know because some people think that a pet is itchy only if there is actual scratching. Granted, licking and chewing can also be associated to stress/anxiety or discomfort, but we will focus on allergies in this column.

Be aware that, like us, pets can itch once in a while, and it may not be significant. However, if your baby is itchy throughout the day, that may be a different story. Allergies range from mild to severe and can be seasonal, nonseasonal or even year-round. While humans tend to have more respiratory issues when we have allergies, dogs and cats tend to have issues with their skin.

Allergies can be divided into three main categories: allergies to parasites (ectoparasites), allergies to the environment and allergies to food. Please keep in mind these are generalizations including the most important and most common types of allergies, but there are many details related to these categories. Let us dive into them right away!

Fleas are the most common parasites that cause itchiness in dogs and cats. Not only are they very common in Texas, but they can also transmit diseases and other parasites like tapeworms. Fleas can also affect humans, but this is not as common.

I strongly recommend flea prevention year-round, even with strictly indoor fur babies. There are over-the-counter products that may work for some pets, but most of them are not effective enough. You can get prescribed, medical grade flea prevention products through your veterinarian, and these can be used year-round.

Environmental allergies are by far the MOST common allergies seen with pets (including the strictly indoor ones), as they can be allergic to anything. Cats are not commonly known to suffer from environmental allergies, but they can still have them. In order to diagnose atopy, your veterinarian may recommend testing. While this is the ideal approach, most vets rarely test for allergies because we have amazing medical options that can be used instead.

Pets can sometimes respond to some over-the-counter medications, but most need prescribed anti-allergy medications. We have prescription medications that are safer than steroids, and we even have safe and novel injections that help dogs fight atopy.

Please have a thorough conversation with your doctor to see what options may be available for your baby.

Now let us discuss the infamous food allergies. Food allergies are actually fairly rare. While they do exist, food allergies are not the first thing that comes to mind when veterinarians take care of your baby.

That said, even the most expensive of diets can cause food allergies. While grains can cause allergies, grain-free diets are not recommended for different reasons (but we will discuss this in a future column). Chicken is certainly a common protein in diets, but once again, food allergies are not that common at all. Even pets that have always had the same food can develop food allergies, as allergies can develop after several years.

Please be aware that there are other causes of skin issues, but this is something that your veterinarian will discuss with you. It is also important to know that ear infections are very common with some allergies, so it will be vital to have a routine exam for ear care as well as long term medical management of allergies.

Just as with humans, if your pet’s allergies are not treated, they will come back. This means that constant communication with your doctor is vital to prevent major complications seen with advanced allergies. Your veterinarian may also recommend bathing your pet with certain medicated shampoos or specific skin supplements or diets that are engineered to help with environmental allergies or food allergies.

If you are seeing any signs of itchiness or skin/ear issues, consult with your veterinarian right away before they get worse.

If you do not have a veterinarian, feel free to call my hospital, and we will gladly help you. Remember that acting sooner rather than later will help both your baby and you. Abrazos!

Dr. Josh owns Isla Veterinary Boutique Hospital at 14380 Marsh Ln. Ste. 110 (next to Tom Thumb) in Addison. Contact him by calling 972-738-1111 or visit IslaVet.com.