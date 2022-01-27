Dallas Voice was notified Tuesday evening, Jan. 25, shortly before 8 p.m. that there had been an incident in the Oak Lawn neighborhood that apparently involved a car chase and possibly a shooting. We have photos taken at the intersection of Dickinson Street and Oak Lawn Avenue that show Dallas police investigating a white car with visible damage to the front right side and the area around the vehicle (sent to us by Darron).

A man reported in a Facebook post that he had seen a man on the pay phone at the Walgreens on Cedar Springs Road at Oak Lawn, about a block away from where the car was stopped. The man on the phone was speaking to a 9-1-1 dispatcher, saying that he and a friend had been shot at by someone in a car.

Another witness told Dallas Voice via Twitter that they work near the intersection where police were investigating the car. They said, “I head a crash around 5:40 [p.m. and] right after the crash, there were two gun shots. After the shots, I saw a man and a lady run opposite ways.” Then, the witness said, they heard about 20 more gunshots.

Dallas Voice has contacted Dallas police for information, but as yet have not found a report regarding the incident. Anyone who has information about the incident, contact us at nash@dallasvoice.com.

— Tammye Nash