Dallas road crews are putting the finishing touches to the Cedar Springs renovation and upgrade. While the 10 rainbow crosswalks have been installed already, work began on the signage that will mark the Oak Lawn entertainment district. The marker will be part of the rebuilt center island on Oak Lawn Avenue at Cedar Springs Road. Construction crews can be seen (right). The rainbow crosswalk seen runs from the Melrose Hotel to the Legacy of Love monument.

Speaking of the Melrose Hotel, long delayed construction of the Melrose extension began. The multistory addition seen here is behind the hotel where its valet lot stood.

And this is Office Depot. The hole in the ground is where the office supply store stood including the parking lot facing Oak Lawn Avenue. Much needed emergency high-rise luxury apartments are going up in its place. The building is supposed to match the style of the Melrose Hotel.

An in case you missed it, across the street from the former Office Depot, another high-rise apartment building has been going up as an essential service that continued construction during the lockdown. Because more cars, more congestion and more traffic are what Oak Lawn needs. And don’t try to take the walk I just took. Most of the sidewalks are closed on both sides of the street on all of these side streets.

Meanwhile, stores on Cedar Springs Road remain locked. Outlines is open for retail pickup service only from noon-7 p.m. on Monday-Sunday.

The door was unlocked with construction permits at Mr. Mister on the corner in the former Nuvo space.

And these apartments are completing construction behind The Round-Up Saloon.

Sarcastic commentary by:

— David Taffet