The Human Rights Campaign Foundation released a study showing 92 percent of the LGBTQ population in the U.S. has been vaccinated against COVID-19. That compares to about 70 percent of overall U.S. adult population.

While rates vary somewhat between genders and race, the numbers remain high across the board.

Vaccination rates by race and ethnicity:

Latinx: 90 percent

Black: 85 percent

Asian and Pacific Islander: 96 percent

Native America/Alaskan and Middle Eastern/North African: 85 percent

Vaccination rates by gender identity and sexual orientation:

Cisgender lesbian and bi women: 92 percent

Cisgender gay and bi men: 93 percent

Transgender and non-binary people: 92 percent

Vaccination rates by age:

18-34: 91 percent

35-54: 92 percent

55 and older: 94 percent

— David Taffet