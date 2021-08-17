The Human Rights Campaign Foundation released a study showing 92 percent of the LGBTQ population in the U.S. has been vaccinated against COVID-19. That compares to about 70 percent of overall U.S. adult population.
While rates vary somewhat between genders and race, the numbers remain high across the board.
Vaccination rates by race and ethnicity:
Latinx: 90 percent
Black: 85 percent
Asian and Pacific Islander: 96 percent
Native America/Alaskan and Middle Eastern/North African: 85 percent
Vaccination rates by gender identity and sexual orientation:
Cisgender lesbian and bi women: 92 percent
Cisgender gay and bi men: 93 percent
Transgender and non-binary people: 92 percent
Vaccination rates by age:
18-34: 91 percent
35-54: 92 percent
55 and older: 94 percent
— David Taffet
This is misleading reporting. What the study actually found was that 92% of respondents to the survey had received at least one shot of the COVID vaccination. It did not find, as the Voice misleadingly reports, that 92% of LGBT respondents are “vaccinated.”
In fact, the report never once uses the distorted language that the Voice uses to deceive its readers into falsely believing that 92% of LGBT people are “vaccinated.”
The Voice has a recent history of this sort of exaggerated tabloid style reporting. Since being LGBT is a self identifying status, surveys like the one HRC conducted are highly susceptible to data manipulation.
In fact, the survey even admits as much… “ Because the survey is widely distributed, with little control over the response or sample, the data cannot be extended to the population of LGBTQ+ adults in the U.S. In addition, the nature of the survey recruitment and distribution may partially contribute to higher levels of vaccination in the sample. Results should be viewed as a market study on LGBTQ+ community members who interact with LGBTQ+ media and organizations.”
Recent reporting from the New York Times actually found that there is a higher rate of skepticism about the COVID vaccine among the LGBT population in the U.S. versus the general population. This survey from HRC is little more than staged propaganda.
Doesn’t surprise me. 92% of the alphabet community are blind sheep who believe everything the media and government program them with. Sad souls!