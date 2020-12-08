Today (Dec. 8) started with great news out of the United Kingdom, where the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered for the first time outside of clinical trials. But while that is a greta start, we all know that it will be months before everyone who wants a vaccine can get one. And as infection and death rates continue to soar, it is important that we take as many precautions as possible to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.

With that said, perhaps you want to consider a holiday stocking stuffer gift that will do just that: NanoBio Protect nasal antiseptic.

Developed by BlueWillow, NanoBio Protect is an alcohol-free nasal antiseptic that the company says has been shown to kill 99.99 percent of germs in lab tests. Just thoroughly swab the skin inside of each nostril to help reduce germs on the skin that can cause infection. NanoBio Protect is non-irritating, fragrance-free and leaves no residue after application. Find out more at NanoBioProtect.com. $25.

GoSun Flatware

These next two stocking stuffer suggestions may not only help reduce the possibility for COVID-19 transmission (If you carry your own cup and silverware, you reduce the risk of coming into contact with germs by using such items from somewhere else, right?), but they are environmentally friendly, too. GuSun.co/flatware; $29.

HUNU Cup

So that takes care of your re-usable, easily portable flatware, now HUNU is here to provide you with the HUNU collapsible, pocket-sized, convenient, leak-proof cup perfect for coffee on the go, a day out on the town, camping, hiking, cycling, driving — whatever keeps you out and about. The HUNU cop is BPA-free and made with the world’s safest food grade materials and slim enough to fit in the smallest pockets or bag. Check out the different sizes and get free shipping on orders of two or more cups in the U.S. and the U.K. at WearHunu.com; starting at $22.

Drink Buddy

We’ve all seen those bottle or drink insulators you use to keep your beverage nice and cold, right? You can get one that advertises your favorite beer or soft drink, or one that just has some generic design or funny quote.

Now, though, you can customize one for yourself or a friend, thanks to That’s My Buddy. Upload the face of your dog or cat or hamster or even your spouse, kid or best friend, then choose from a variety of fun backgrounds to create a personalized, washable, reusable and easy to store Drink Buddy for a perfect stocking stuffer. ThatsMyBuddy.com; $12 each or $8 each if you buy three or more; personalized face masks are also available, starting at $15 each with discounts for larger quantities.