Gays With Kids presents a webinar Wednesday, Sept. 30, from 3-4 p.m. titled “How Can I Afford Adoption.

The webinar will help break down the costs associated with each main type of adoption — through foster care, domestic infant adoption and international adoption. It will also walk through some common ways to save for and offset the costs of your adoption.

The webinar will be led by Choice Network Adoption founder Molly Rampe Thomas, Extraordinary Families CEO Barnaby Murff and Spence-Chapin’s International Program and Outreach Manager Lauren Pelaia, LMSW.

Register online here.

— Tammye Nash