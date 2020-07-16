We heard through the grapevine (aka Cooper over at He Said Magazine), that Austin-based Tito’s Handmade Vodka is sending a crew to Dallas tomorrow to hand out free — yes, I said free — bottles of hand sanitizer.

In the spring, when the COVID-19 epidemic first began to spread across the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and other medical experts urged everyone to wash their hands and to use hand sanitizer frequently. So of course, hand sanitizer soon became in short supply.

That’s when a number of civic-minded distilleries across the country — including Tito’s — decided to step into the gap and turn their efforts to making sanitizer. Some of the distilleries sold it; others, like Tito’s, gave it away.

According to a statement on the vodka maker’s website, “In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve been producing and donating hand sanitizer to essential frontline workers and organizations across 30 states and counting. As COVID-19 cases spike in Texas, we’re able to extend our efforts beyond frontline workers.

“In early July, we gave away 21,000 bottles of sanitizer for free to our hometown of Austin. Now, we’re continuing our efforts in Dallas, and we’re making 44,000 bottles available to the wider community for free.”

The Tito’s crew will be at Gate 2 at Fair Park, 921 S. Haskell St. at Parry Avenue, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or while supplies last. You can’t get in before 9 a.m., so don’t try.

When you get there, you will see signs and a Tito’s tent at the gate. They will have a path marked by traffic cones; follow the path down to Lot 15, where they will be handing out the sanitizer. Then you simply exit right on to Haskell and go on about your merry way.

There are a few simple rules to follow: Go where the Tito’s team members direct you to go. Stay in the vehicle at all times. Pop the trunk or unlock your doors, and a Tito’s team member will put the hand sanitizer in your vehicle.

Each vehicle gets three 375-ml bottles of hand sanitizer. Cars, bikes and pedestrians will be accommodated.

And one more thing: You have to be 18 or older.

Then when you have your Tito’s hand sanitizer, head over to your favorite liquor store, put on your mask and go inside to get a bottle of “America’s original craft vodka” — Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

— Tammye Nash