Grant Wahl suddenly passed away on Friday

By Dawn Ennis | Washington Blade

Courtesy National LGBT Media Association

Journalists around the world are mourning the sudden death of their colleague, Grant Wahl, while covering the World Cup on Friday. Wahl, known for his sports coverage on behalf of CBS News, NBC News, Sports Illustrated and on Substack, was 48, and a cause of death has not been announced.

Wahl was covering his 13th World Cup, and reports say he fell ill in the press box at Lusail Iconic Stadium during extra time of the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands on Friday and could not be revived.

On Monday, he wrote that “My body finally broke down on me” and he visited a medical clinic in Qatar.

“Three weeks of little sleep, high stress and lots of work can do that to you,” Wahl wrote. “What had been a cold over the last 10 days turned into something more severe on the night of the USA-Netherlands game, and I could feel my upper chest take on a new level of pressure and discomfort.”

According to Wahl’s post, he tested negative for COVID-19. “I went into the medical clinic at the main media center today, and they said I probably have bronchitis. They gave me a course of antibiotics and some heavy-duty cough syrup, and I’m already feeling a bit better just a few hours later. But still: No bueno,” wrote Wahl.

Wahl’s brother, who is gay, posted a video message on Instagram, announcing he believes there was foul play and asking for help.

“I do not believe my brother just died,” said Eric Wahl of Seattle. “My brother was healthy. He told me received death threats.”

Eric Wahl broke down in tears in his video, revealing that his brother wore the rainbow shirt as a sign of support for him and all LGBTQ people.

CNN reported Wahl was treated in the stadium “for about 20-25 minutes” before he was moved to the hospital, Keir Radnedge, a columnist at World Soccer Magazine, told CNN Saturday.

“This was towards the end of extra time in the match. Suddenly, colleagues up to my left started shouting for medical assistance. Obviously, someone had collapsed. Because the chairs are freestanding, people were able to move the chairs, so it’s possible to create a little bit of space around him,” Radnedge said.

He added that the medical team were there “pretty quickly and were able to, as best they could, give treatment.”

Grant Wahl made headlines on Nov. 21, when he was denied entry into the U.S. men’s national team’s World Cup opener against Wales because the shirt he was wearing featured a rainbow surrounding a soccer ball and was detained for nearly 30 minutes.

Same-sex relations are against the law in Qatar, and the Washington Post reported soccer fans wearing rainbows were refused entry or asked to hide the Pride symbol.

U.S. Soccer put out a statement of condolences. Wahl’s widow tweeted that she was “in complete shock.”

