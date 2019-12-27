Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at [email protected] or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at [email protected] by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue. Dallas Voice offices will be closed from Saturday, Dec. 21-Sunday Dec. 29, half day on Dec. 31, and on Jan. 1 and Jan. 3.

DECEMBER

• Dec. 28: Prime Timers

Lunch and planning meeting at 12:30 p.m. at 2 Guys from Italy, 11637 Webb Chapel Road (south of Forest Lane). chapters.theprimetimersww.com/dallasfortworth.

• Dec. 29: Chanukah party

Beth El Binah’s annual Hanukkah party at a private home in East Dallas at 6 p.m.. Info at BethElBinah.org.

• Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve

JANUARY

• Jan. 1: New Year’s Day

• Jan. 2: Pride night at Allen American

Hockey is for Everyone is the theme of tonight’s game at 7:05 p.m. at Allen Event Center, 200 E. Stacy Road, Allen.

• Jan. 2: Prime Timers

New Years potluck in Oak Cliff. Call for address and directions 214-218-0912., chapters.theprimetimersww.com/dallasfortworth.

• Jan. 4: Stonewall Democrats Primary Screening

Members hears from candidates in all of the primary races and vote on endorsements from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at Sue Ellen’s, 3014 Throckmorton St.

• Jan. 7: Brewing Up Business Plano

Develop new business relationships by giving your 30-second commercial/elevator speech, exchanging business cards and learning more about this month’s sponsor from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at 3100 Independence Parkway, Suite 300, Plano. $10 in advance. $20 at the door. Free to Chamber members.

• Jan. 7: Pride Night at The Color Purple

Dallas Hope Charities and Cathedral of Hope present Pride night which includes an after-show party with the cast and crew at 7:30 p.m. at

Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• Jan. 10: DFW Pride Happy Hour

LGBT Chamber of Commerce presents its first happy hour of the new year from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Crab House Seafood & Oyster Bar, 2508 Maple Ave. LGBTChamber.com.

• Jan. 11-12: Stonewall Democrats Primary Screening

Members hear from candidates in all of the primary races and vote on endorsements from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and 2-6 p.m. on Sunday at Sue Ellen’s, 3014 Throckmorton St.

• Jan. 12: Sweat for a Cause

Join Equality Texas – Dallas and Barry’s Bootcamp for a feel good workout. Each spot for this class is $32 with the proceeds befitting Equality Texas from 2-3 p.m. at Barry’s Dallas, 3600 McKinney Ave., Suite 150. EqualityTexas.org.

• Jan. 14: Mingle with TWCD

Mingle with The Women’s Chorus of Dallas with 25 percent of your dinner bill going to support the chorus from 4-9:30 p.m. at Rocco’s Uptown,

2717 Howell St. TWCD.org.

• Jan. 14: Same-sex partner grief group

Grief group for those who have lost a same-sex partner through death from 6:45-8 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• Jan. 15-19: Creating Change

The annual LGBTQ activist conference. The first two days are all-day institutes. Friday-Sunday are workshops, plenaries, entertainment and plenty of time to visit with activists from around the country at the Sheraton Dallas, 400 Olive St. CreatingChange.org.

• Jan. 16: THRIVE Game Night

Game night with food, drinks and friends. Free event for LGBTQ adults 50+ from 6-8 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road. Questions to [email protected]

• Jan. 18: Gaybingo

MyResourceCenter.org.

• Jan. 18: Bowling with the Dallas Bears

An evening of bowling from 6:45-9:30 p.m. at USA Bowl, 10920 Composite Drive. RSVP to [email protected] no later than Jan. 15. DallasBears.org.

• Jan. 17-19: Women Lead

Human Rights Campaign presents Women Lead Summit: Leading into the Future at Westin Dallas, 1201 Main St.

• Jan. 20: Martin Luther King Jr. Day

• Jan. 20: MLK Day of Service with HRC DFW

Volunteers will help by sorting donations and cleaning up around the shelter from 8 a.m.-noon at Jonathan’s Place, 6065 Duck Creek Drive, Garland. No photography. volunteersignup.org/WLJWH.

• Jan. 23: Toast to Life mixer

Learn more about Resource Center’s signature event Toast to Life from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Mama Tried Deep Ellum, 215 Henry St. MyResourceCenter.org.

• Jan. 23: THRIVE Discussion Group

Peer-led discussion group called “Let’s Talk!” for LGBTQ adults 50+ from 6-8 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road. Questions to [email protected]

• Jan. 24: Educare

Educare presents Becoming Visible: LGBTQ+ Care from Theory to Practice with keynote speaker Tim Johnson from SAGE discussing serious and unique health challenges due to historically unfair and cruel treatment from 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Lovers Lane United Methodist Church, 9200 Inwood Road. Register at EduCareDallas.com.

• Jan. 28: Get Centered tour

Tour Resource Center and learn about its programs from 5-6:30 p.m. at 5750 Cedar Springs Road. MyResourceCenter.org.

• Jan. 28: Same-sex partner grief group

Grief group for those who have lost a same-sex partner through death from 6:45-8 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• Jan. 31: Business and Community Excellence Awards

Awards luncheon at Renaissance Dallas Hotel. LGBTChamber.com.

FEBRUARY

• Feb. 6: Casablanca screening

The Texas Theatre presents a pre-Valentine’s Day screening of the 1942 Humphrey Bogart-Ingrid Bergman classic Casablanca at 8 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre, 1925 Elm St. Tickets at prekindle.com.

• Feb. 11: Same-sex partner grief group

Grief group for those who have lost a same-sex partner through death from 6:45-8 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• Feb. 15: Gaybingo

MyResourceCenter.org.

…………..

• Weekly: Lambda Weekly at 1 p.m. on Sunday on 89.3 KNON-FM with David Taffet, Lerone Landis and the late Patti Fink; Silver Pride Project Coffee and Convo for LGBTQ+ seniors meets Mondays from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. at Oak Lawn Library, 4100 Cedar Springs Road, Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Grauwyler Park Branch Library, 2146 Gilford St. Wednesdays for Breakfast Club from 10 a.m.-noon at Reverchon Recreation Center, 3505 Maple Ave. and Thursdays for Rainbow Rec from 10 am.-noon at Reverchon Recreation Center, 3505 Maple Ave.; Unwired Group of Crystal Meth Anonymous meets Sunday at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Resource Center, 2701 Reagan St. First Monday is birthday night at 5750 Cedar Springs Road; Core Group Meeting every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.; Fuse game night every Monday evening except the last of the month at 8 p.m. at the Fuse space in the 3918 Harry Hines Blvd.; FuseConnect every Wednesday from 7 p.m. For more information call or e-mail Jalenzski at 214-760-9718 ext. 3 or [email protected]; LGBT square dancing group Pegasus Squares meets the second and fourth Sunday from 2–4 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 4105 Junius St. For more info, email [email protected]; Dallas Frontrunners meet for a walk or run at Oak Lawn Park, near the intersection of Turtle Creek and Hall Street, every Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. and every Saturday at 8:30 a.m.; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters practices and develops speaking and leadership skills from 6:30–8 p.m. on Mondays at First Unitarian Church, third floor of the Hallman Building, 4012 St. Andrews; Thrive, program of Resource Center for LGBTQ adults 50+ support group every Monday from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. followed by free lunch at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road; Lambda AA meets at noon, 6:30 p.m., 7:45 p.m. and 11 p.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 6525 Inwood Road. Call 214-267-0222 for details; LGBT Sex Addicts Anonymous meets at 6 p.m. every Friday at 1919 Independence St., Room 19, Plano. 972-316-9188 for details; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters gay-identified Toastmasters group meets from 6:30-8 p.m. every Monday at the First Unitarian Church, 4015 Normandy Road (does not meet on Mondays that are holidays); United Black Ellument hosts discussion on HIV/AIDS in the black community (UBE Connected) at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month at 3918 Harry Hines Blvd.; DVtv in Spayse, news and entertainment discussion live streaming every Friday, 4–5 p.m., on the Spayse Station YouTube channel.